Olunga breaks goal drought as Al Duhail sink Al Arabi in Doha

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga ended his three-match goal drought as Al Duhail ran over Qatar Stars League leaders Al Arabi 3-0 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

The centre-forward netted from the spot on 75 minutes after an own goal from a header in the first half from Abdullah Al-Sulati and a header from Nam Tae-hee on 52 minutes had put the Red Knights on cruise control.

Olunga, who won the top scorer's accolade last season on 22 goals in the 12-team league, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to the delight of head coach Hernan Crespo.

The Harambee Stars captain had netted just once this season before wrapping up the scores against Al Arabi who stay on top with 12 points after the first five rounds on matches.

Al Wakrah occupy second place on 11 points followed by Al Duhail on 10 points.

Al Duhail's win was their 18th against Al Arabi in 25 matches. They have lost just two times against Al Arabi since the 2010-2011 season.

Olunga's other goal this season came in the 4-2 home loss at the hands of Al Wakrah on August 3.