Odemba names draft squad for final Wafcon qualifier against Bostwana

The Kenya women's national team, Harambee Starlets will begin their training camp on Monday in preparation for their upcoming two-legged fixture against Botswana in the final round of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifiers.

The provisional squad consisting of 29 players was announced on Sunday by coach Beldine Odemba. The first leg is scheduled to take place in Nairobi on November 29, followed by the second leg away in Botswana on December 5.

Odemba has retained most of the players that beat Cameroon in the previous round with midfielders Mercyline Wayodi from Vihiga Queens and Albania-based Lorna Nyarinda of FK Apolonia Fiers making a comeback.

Also recalled include goalkeeper Lilian Awuor of ASJ Soyaux Charente (France) and Fosca Nashivanda of Zetech Sparks.

Additionally, Kenya Police Bullets' goalkeeper Mishi Mbaru and striker Rebbecaa Okwaro, Bungoma Queens' defender and captain Centrine Wasike received their maiden call ups.

Kibera Soccer Ladies striker Nancy Atako who has four goals in six matches in the FKF-WPL, is also a new addition to the team.

Notably, FKF-WPL side Ulinzi Starlets duo of Joy Kinglady and Fasilah Adhiambo have been promoted to the senior team from the under-20 side, Rising Starlets.

Odemba will miss the services of midfielders Sherly Angachi and winger Mercy Airo of Ulinzi Starlets who have since joined the military training school for six months.

Greece-based striker Esse Akida, who was part of the team against Cameroon. has been dropped.

Starlets secured their place in the final round by triumphing over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate score from the two legs.

On the other hand, Botswana beat Gabon 7-1 on aggregate. Next year's finals will be held in Morocco.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC), Caroline Rufa (Simba Queens), Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente), Mishi Mbaru (Kenya Police Bullets)

Defenders

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Phoebe Owiti (Gokulam Kerala FC), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirines of Grevana), Juliet Auma (Kenya Police Bullets), Centrine Wasike (Bungoma Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkari Gücü Spor), Enez Mango (Farul Constanța), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks)

Midfielders

Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Lorna Nyarinda (FK Apolonia Fier), Mercyline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Fasilah Adhiambo (Ulinzi Starlets), Marjolene Nekesa (SK Slavia Praha), Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women)

Forwards