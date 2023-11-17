Cameroon complete job in Nairobi to eliminate Rising Starlets

Kenya's Rising Starlets were eliminated from the 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers after losing 3-2 to Cameroon in the third round return leg at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Beldine Odemba's girls, who had lost 3-0 in the first leg played in Yaounde last week, were eliminated on a 6-2 aggregate score line.

Cameroon will now meet the winner between Congo and Egypt in the final round of the qualifiers later this year.

Starlets coach Odemba said the qualifiers were part of the learning curve for the Under-20 side.

"One of the factors that contributed to our defeat was the lack of confidence displayed by the girls. It was evident in their performance on the field that they were not fully confident in themselves. This lack of confidence affected their decision-making and execution of plays, which ultimately cost us the game," said Odemba.

"It is also important to note that we had ample time for our players to gel and develop better teamwork but it seems that the time was not enough. We must continue to work on improving our team dynamics and building the confidence of each player for the future," she added.

Her Cameroon counterpart Hassan Ibrahim said his team is getting better with every round and is optimistic they will qualify for the World Cup.

"I am satisfied with the results because this was a must-win game for my side. We prepared well for the match but we were a bit shaken in the second half when Kenya scored and started attacking. This display of composure reflects the team's composure," said Ibrahim.

On Friday, striker Naomi Eto helped herself to a hat-trick in the 23rd, 60th and 62nd minutes.