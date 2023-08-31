Nyamweya slams FKF, Azam TV deal

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has poured cold water on the $9.1 million (Sh1.3 billion) seven-year broadcast deal signed between the federation and Tanzanian's Azam TV on Thursday.

Nyamweya has termed the agreement as peanuts and one which shows that the Kenyan league has sunk so low in terms of its worth. He also said it is a ploy by FKF boss Nick Mwendwa to sneak his way back to the office on pretence of bringing back the sponsorship.

On Thursday, Mwendwa and Azam Chief Operating Officer Yahya Mohamed put pen to paper on the deal though they didn’t reveal the amount each club will get from the agreement.

Nyamweya said the deal is being used by Mwendwa to hoodwink clubs and officials ahead of the elections next year.

“The current FKF term ends in six months’ time, why would the federation sign a seven-year broadcasting contract?” posed Nyamweya.

“We all know that Nick Mwendwa and his team want to use the Azam deal to slither their way back to office, but I urge the clubs and stakeholders to unite and send them home,” he added

He also wondered if the clubs were consulted or they were pushed just into signing the deal. He also challenged Azam on the sponsorship saying the company has disparaged the Kenyan league by putting in only Sh1.3 billion yet back in Tanzania it has invested Sh14.5 billion.

“The low valuation by Azam negotiators is a reflection of its true worth after eight years of mismanagement and out of the public glare since FKF took over from KPL,” said Nyamweya.

Nyamweya castigated Mwenda’s leadership for chasing away sponsors like SuperSport after getting to office and only to embark on deals which have backfired for their selfish interest.