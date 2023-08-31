FKF-PL: Shabana chase maiden win against Talanta

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth has conceded that his charges will be under pressure as they eye their first win of the season when they clash with FC Talanta in Round two of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The 3pm kick off at Nyayo National Stadium is one of five matches on Friday with another four on Saturday.

Another key clash on Friday will see 12 time champions AFC Leopards face KCB at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani. Defending champions Gor Mahia and last season runners up Tusker play Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks respectively on Saturday.

Shabana lost 1-0 to Murang’a Seal last weekend at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County. Tore Bobe are back in the top flight league after 17 years in the cold.

“We lost last weekend but we have to win to inject confidence in the boys. This will be a big game for us given that we have a lot of fans in Nairobi and the players have to perform. It is too early to say we will be relegated after losing our first match of the season,” said Okoth.

Among the key players Okoth will be banking on are forward Nehemiah Onchiri, who scored crucial goals in their journey back to the topflight league, former Bandari and Tusker defender Rodgers Aloro and midfield maestro Peter Ogechi.

However, FC Talanta will not be an easy opponent since they outplayed AFC Leopards at the same venue last weekend and were unlucky not walk away with three points in the stalemate.

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta says despite losing a huge chunk of his players, they will still give their best this season.

“We will play our game and be tactical on our approach,” said Kenyatta.

KCB have an uphill task against Leopards whom they have not beaten in the past eight matches.

This will be the first match of the season for the bankers, who were not in action last weekend, as their opponents Kakamega Homeboyz were playing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor Mahia versus Ulinzi Stars' clashes have always been explosive and it promises to be no different on Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Gor drew 1-1 against Sofapaka in the first game, while Ulinzi Stars lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar. Head to head record puts Gor on top as they haven’t lost to coach Anthony Kimani’s charges in the last six matches.

Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, Police, Muhoroni Youth, Sofapaka, Bandari and Posta Rangers will all be eying their first wins of the season.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Friday

KCB v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)

Sofapaka v Bandari (Kasarani Annex)

FC Talanta v Shabana (Nyayo)

Kenya Police v Posta Rangers (Police Sacco Stadium)

Muhoroni Youth v Nzoia Sugar (Muhoroni)

Saturday

Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia (Ulinzi Complex)

Murang’a Seal v Kakamega Homeboyz (St Sebastian Park)

Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks ( Ruaraka)