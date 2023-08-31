FKF, Azam TV sign Sh1.3bn broadcast deal
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Azam TV on Thursday in Nairobi signed a seven-year FKF Premier League broadcast rights deal worth $9.1 million (Sh1.3 billion).
The Tanzania- based pay TV station acquired exclusive broadcast rights for an initial fee of $1million for this year. Each new season the deal will increase by $100,000.
FKF president Nick Mwendwa said the deal will see clubs earning more money than they had even done before.
He said details will be received in the coming days and it is the best deal clubs would ever have dreamed of.
more follows...