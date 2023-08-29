Blame the weather: Homeboyz quietly return from Libya

Kakamega Homeboyz have attributed the teams’ recent woeful display in North Africa to the punishing hot weather.

It is back to the drawing board for the Mozzart Bet Cup winners, who were handed a rather harsh footballing lesson by Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, courtesy of a 4-1 second leg spanking at Martyrs February Stadium in Benghazi.

This result, coupled with a 0-0 first leg draw in Nairobi last weekend, means Homeboyz are eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup at the first hurdle.

Patrick Odhiambo charges needed a win of any kind or a scoring draw to progress to the first round.

Homeboyz jetted back home quietly on Tuesday as the Libyans progressed to the first round where they will face Rayon Sport of Rwanda.

In Benghazi last Sunday, Nigerian Ifeanyi Eze scored a brace, with Andoh Kelvin and Osama Belaid adding one each. Moses Mudavadi scored the consolation for Homeboyz.

“Extreme heat worked against us. We tried to persevere though the suffocating heat, but our bodies were already damaged before we started playing,” a team official who did not want to be named said.

The loss means Kenyan clubs will have to wait for another season to try their luck in continental football.

Kenya's other representative in continental football, last season's league champions Gor Mahia, were locked out of Champions League after failing to meet CAF Club Licensing Rules.