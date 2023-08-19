CAF Confed Cup: Homeboyz, Al Hilal fire blanks at Nyayo

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo could not hide his disappointment after his charges fired blanks against visiting Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi in their CAF Confederation Cup first round match at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

However, Odhiambo still believes they have a chance of making it to the next round when the two sides meet in the second leg in Benghazi next weekend.

The hosts were in desperate need of a win in order to keep their chances of advancing to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 0-0 result in Nairobi leaves the Kenyan side with a mountain to climb away from home where the aggregate winner will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the next round.

Homeboyz will need to beat Al Hilal to advance, or settle for a scoring draw to qualify for the next round on away goals. A scoreless draw will mean the match will be settled on post-match penalties with the winner advancing.

“We created about five chances but we failed to convert. The good thing is that they did not score here, so we still have a chance to perform better in the return leg and proceed,” said Odhiambo, who also credited his defence led by Robinson Kamura for putting up a sterling performance that kept the visitors at bay.

Al Hilal coach Mohamed Ouda said they had a game plan.

“My players fought for every ball and we managed to lock all corners after watching videos of our opponents," said Ouda.

"We thought we would have a better result today, than we’ve had, but a draw in a crucial match away is good. I expect an improved performance next weekend.”

Homeboyz’s first chance came in the 16th minute when Al Hilal keeper Husameddin Ahmed was forced to make a superb save to deny Moses Shumah's headed effort.

The visitors were again forced to make another save to deny Estone Esiye, with the ball appearing to cross the line.

Homeboyz players surrounded the centre referee arguing that the ball had crossed the line, but it was in vain.

Homeboyz goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo was also called into action several times as Al Hilal danger man Osman Alshareef, who was later replaced by Ahmed Aldulahi with 10 minutes to time, threatened to score.

The second half was evenly contested with home team opting for long balls, while the visitors resorted to slowing down the tempo.

Esiye missed the target in the 63rd when his shot was deflected for a corner-kick.

Oscar Paul, who had come in for Shumah, unleashed a scorcher which missed the target in the dying minutes.

Paul had yet another chance late on but his shot was deflected for a corner.