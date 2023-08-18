Newbies Homeboyz unfazed, look for bright start in Africa

Continental first timers, Kakamega Homeboyz FC will be looking for a huge win in Nairobi as they begin their African adventure Saturday afternoon.

They may not have played at this level before, but coach Patrick Odhiambo has said his players are out to express themselves when they take on visiting Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match.

The aggregate winner in the two-leg encounter will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the next round.

At a press briefing held Friday, match organisers said VIP tickets have been sold out.

Speaking on behalf of the hosts, the club CEO Ben Shitiabayi said fans will pay Sh200 for terraces, adding that those wishing to watch from the VIP may not get that opportunity as all the 1,500 seats at the 30,000 capacity Nyayo Stadium have been sold.

Shitiabayi appealed to Kenyan football fans to turn up in large numbers to support his team, the only Kenyan side team competing in the CAF tournaments after league champions Gor Mahia were locked out of the CAF Champions League following a payment row with former players.

“Kindly, let’s come and support this team as Kenyan representatives. The boys will not let you down. We are here for a win,” Shitiabayi, gave the assurance while thanking FKF for giving his team all the support ahead of the tie.

Traditionally, teams from North Africa are considered as tough opponents against Kenyan sides, but after previously being eliminated by Ulinzi Stars in a CAF Confederation Cup clash and and drawing with Gor Mahia in an international friendly match, Homeboyz should be able to impress.

They beat Ulinzi 1-0 in Beghazi in a CAF clash before Ulinzi won the return match 2-0 in 2017. They settled for a 1-1 draw with Gor Mahia in a friendly match played in the coastal city of Benghazi in 2019.

But speaking to press after their final training session at Nyayo Stadium, Odhiambo exuded confidence in his squad, promising to fight for huge win that will give them advantage going into the second leg to be staged on August 27 in Libya.

“The mood in the camp is good. The boys just want to win. Regardless of minor injuries worrying us, they want to express themselves. They are eagerly waiting for the kick-off.”

Al Ahli Tripoli is the most successful club in the Maghreb country’s history with 12 Libyan Premier League titles, six knockout Cups as well as Super Cups.

Fresh from the recent 1-0 win over Al Nasr in a Libyan Premier League, Al-Hilal are enjoying a win, two draws and two loses in their recent five league matches.

Homeboyz warmed up for the weekend duel with a heartbreaking post-match penalties loss to Gor Mahia in the Charity Shield Cup last weekend, but the coach said despite the upset, his team is confident they will start the campaign on a positive not.

The qualified after beating Tusker 1-0 in the finale of the domestic Cup which has been renamed MozzartBet Cup for commercial purposes.

Can Homeboyz get a result in Nairobi? Boosting of an experienced defence, Odhiambo is most likely to start with Farouk Shikalo between the posts, while Eric Ambunya will marshal the defense assisted by Ondulo Wekesa, Brian Chala and Robinson Kamura.

Moses Mudavadi will start in the midfield alongside Eston Esiye, Christopher Masinza, and Hillary Otieno. Experienced former international Kevin Amwayi is expected to spearhead the front line that will also include international Moses Shumah.