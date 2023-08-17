Homeboyz in Nairobi for Al Hilal showdown

Kakamega Homeboyz arrived in Nairobi from Kakamega on Wednesday and have set their sights on visiting Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya when the two sides meet in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round match at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to the match. We are prepared to make history on the continental scene,” said Homeboyz team manager Boniface Imbenzi.

The Kakamega official said newly recruited keeper James Ssebtuba from Ihefu of Tanzania, Alex Imbusia from Sofapaka and Oscar Paul from Tanzanian side Magereza have made it to the final squad preparing for the weekend clash.

Fans will be charged Sh200 for terraces, andSh500 for VIP tickets.

The second leg will be played in Libya on August 27, with the aggregate winner advancing to face Rayon Sport of Rwanda in the second round.

Both sides will hold their final training session today at Nyayo Stadium, starting with the hosts at 10am and the visitors at 3pm.

Homeboyz earned their place in the competition after beating Tusker in the final of the FKF MozzartBet Cup.

Al Hilal jetted into the country on Wednesday.

The 25-man contingent is residing at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The Libyan outfit, under coach Mohamed Ouda, held their first training session yesterday at Utalii grounds, gearing up for the weekend showdown.

In preparation for the weekend match, Homeboyz under Patrick Odhiambo toured Uganda last week where they played KCCA in a friendly at MTN Omondi Stadium, losing 2-0.

Odhiambo, who is assisted by Ibrahim Shikanda, was appointed in February to replace John Baraza.

Last weekend, Homeboyz lost 4-2 on post-match penalties to league champions Gor Mahia in the Charity Shield after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Ugandans William Oloya will be the weekend centre referee assisted by Isaa Masembe and Emmanuel Okudra, while Mashood Ssali also from Uganda has been assigned the role of fourth official for the game.