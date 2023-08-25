Kakamega Homeboyz in Libya for 'mission impossible'

Kakamega Homeboyz will be seeking to upset Al-Hilal Benghazi in the reverse fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round tie on Sunday at the Martyrs February Stadium in Benghazi, Libya.

The Homeboyz contingent of 23 players and officials arrived in Libya Friday morning after settling for a barren draw at Nyayo National Stadium last weekend in the first leg.

Patrick Odhiambo's charges need a win of any kind or a scoring draw to progress to the first round, with the aggregate winner set to face Rayon Sport of Rwanda in the next round. Post-match penalties will decide the winner in case the teams battle to a 0-0 stalemate in Benghazi.

Homeboyz chief executive Bernard Shitiabayi, who is the leader of delegation, said the Kenyan side was received at the airport and escorted to the hotel under tight security.

The FKF Mozzart Bet Cup champions held a light training session Friday at the 10,550-seater Martyrs February Stadium in Benghazi, a coastal city located on the Gulf of Sidra Mediterranean.

Midfielder Stephen Opoku, who suffered a head injury after colliding with Muad Alamami at Nyayo, will miss the return leg.

Goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, who kept Homeboyz in the tie with brilliant saves at Nyayo, will have to be steady in Benghazi where the hosts are expected to come out all guns blazing.

“We got a decent result in Nairobi considering the fact we had only trained for 10 days after the league ended at home, with most players lacking match fitness,” Al Hilal coach Mohamed Ouda said after the first leg.

“After managing to lock them out in Nairobi, we have another plan to frustrate them more on Sunday,” added Ouda.

Probable line-ups

Al-Hilal Benghazi: Hussameddin Ahmed, Bassir Alkarami, Mohammed Abdullah, Hamed Abdulgader, Jaefar Adrees, Ahmed Aliaddawi, Khalid Almaryami, Osamah Alshareef, Amer Mohamed, Khaleid Almsamari and Faraj Abdullah