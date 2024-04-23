NSL: Top four teams locked in tight promotion race

The race for promotion to the topflight is on the last stretch as teams in the National Super League battle for supremacy.

Four teams - Mathare United, Naivas, Mara Sugar and Nairobi United - are all battling it out for the promotion slots with eight matches to the end of the campaign.

Mathare United lead the standings with 59 points, while Naivas (58) and Mara Sugar (56) are second and third, respectively. Nairobi United dropped to fourth place on 53 after losing 1-0 to Rainbow FC at the weekend.

Mara Sugar, who have a game in hand, had dropped off the race a few weeks ago, but their weekend 2-0 win over stubborn Darajani Gogo put them back in contention.

Leaders Mathare play bottom-placed Silibwet Leons, Dimba Patriots, Naivas, Kibera Black Stars, Rainbow, Vihiga Bullets, Nairobi United, Darajani Gogo, Mara Sugar and Mombasa Stars in the title run-in.

Naivas face Mara Sugar, Vihiga Bullets, Mathare United, Mombasa Elite, Kajiado FC, Mathare United, Mully Children’s Family (MCF), Silibwet Leons, Gusii and SS Assad in their last eight matches.

Mara Sugar have a chance of finishing in the top three after finishing fourth last season.

During another weekend match, Mombasa Stars were awarded a walkover after Silibwet Leons failed to honour their fixture at Serani Sports Club.

Elsewhere, Luanda Villa beat Gusii 2-1 while Mulembe United were held to a 1-1 draw by Dimba Patriots.

Bwanashukri Abdulrahaman scored for Kajiado in the 26th minute to help his team edge Migori Youth 1-0 at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County.

Luanda coach Tom Tera said his side will continue fighting hard as they target to finish in a respectable position.

“We might not qualify for the Kenyan Premier League this season, but we want to finish a better place and strategise for next season,” said Tera.