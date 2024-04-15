NSL: Leaders Naivas open five-point lead

Naivas FC maintained top position in National Super League (NSL) as the second tier league entered Round 27 at the weekend.

After drawing 1-1 with Nairobi United at M-Pesa Foundation on Sunday, the retailers extended their points tally to 58 points, five ahead of Mathare United and Nairobi United who are separated by goal difference. Mara Sugar and Kisumu All Stars are joint fourth on 47 each, but the sugar millers have three games in hand.

But successive wins for Mara Sugar in their upcoming games against Darajani Gogo, Migori Youth and Naivas will keep their promotion chase intact.

At Serani Grounds in Mombasa, visiting Mathare United handed Mombasa Elite a 2-1 beating with Rajab Hassan opening the scoring for the hosts before Boaz Maeri and Elias Cheruiyot gave Mathare a goal each to seal the victory.

Mombasa Elite coach Patrick Nyale said despite the loss, his players played well, adding that they are optimistic of a positive result in their next match against neighbours SS Assad in Kwale County.

“It was hard luck, I can’t blame the players. They put up a sterling performance, but our opponents capitalized on set pieces which they are very good at,” said Nyale.

Elsewhere, Mulembe United's survival chances suffered a major blow after a 2-1 loss to Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Mara Sugar picked their fourth win in five matches when they trounced Kajiado FC 6-0 in Awendo, while Darajani Gogo's winless run continued after registering their second consecutive loss to Vihiga Bullets at Vapor Grounds in Kajiado County.

In another thrilling encounter at Migori Stadium, visiting Luanda Villa and Migori Youth battled to a barren draw while the much-improved Silibwet Leons beat Rainbow FC 2-0 at Silibwet Stadium in Bomet County.

Luanda Villa and Migori Youth, both on 37 points are separated by goal difference, but Villa will bank on home support to secure a win over Gusii FC in their next fixture.

At The Wolves Den/ Olloloitikosh in Kajiado County, hosts Dimba Patriots failed to see off a determined Mully Children Family (MCF) who held them to a 2-2 draw.

Weekend results

Nairobi United 1 Naiavs 1,

Dimba Patriots 2 MCF 2,

Kisumu All Stars 2 Mulembe United 1,

Mombasa Elite 1 Mathare United 2,

Vihiga Bullets 2 Darajani Gogo 0,

Migori Youth 0 Luanda Villa 0,

Mara Sugar 6 Kajiado FC 0,

Silibwet Leons 2 Rainbow 0,