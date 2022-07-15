NSL: Shabana's promotion dream faces stern test in Murang'a

National Super League (NSL) enters its penultimate round on Sunday and Monday with crucial matches involving teams chasing promotion slots.

Fresh from winning the second tier title and earning automatic promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League, APS Bomet clash with Muhoroni Youth who are fourth and are fighting for promotion. The match will be staged at Muhoroni Stadium.

Another mouth-watering clash will see Fortune Sacco take on Muly Childrens Family (MCF) at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County. The two teams are third and sixth on the log respectively.

Second-placed Murang’a Seal will host Shabana at St Sebastian Park on Monday in another clash pitting two sides seeking promotion.

Of the top six teams in pole position to earn automatic promotion and play-off positions, Murang’a Seal have garnered 61 points, Fortune Sacco (60 points), Muhoroni Youth (59 points), Shabana (56 points) while MCF with three games to go have 54 points.

APS Bomet coach Charles Odera said the Muhoroni Youth game is still important to them as they want to win all their two remaining matches.

“It will be a big game though without a lot of pressure for us. Our opponents need the maximum points compared to us but we also need to finish the season on a high to prove we are champions. We will go out guns blazing to bag a win,” said Odera.

Apart from APS Bomet, Muhoroni still have Shabana to contend with in their last fixture scheduled for next weekend.

Speaking to Nation Sports, Shabana coach Sammy Okoth said the remaing matches against Murang'a Seal and Muhoroni Youth are crucial for the former Premier League side.

“We must beat Murang’a away to remain in the promotion bracket,” said Okoth.

But his counterpart Vincent Nyaberi has insisted that his boys will remain focused in their next fixtures against Shabana on Monday and champions APS Bomet.

In another development, former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto has promised to support the South Rift side when they embark on their new life in the top league next season.

While congratulating them for sealing promotion following a 1-0 midweek win over Mara Sugar, Ruto who is gunning for Bomet gubernatorial seat on Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party, praised the club for putting Bomet County’s name on the country’s football map.

He said the country residents were proud of them for demonstrating that the game had taken roots in rural areas.

“We are proud of you and thank you for putting Bomet county on the soccer radar. Indeed your hard work propelled you to lift the FKF National Super League title and trophy,” Ruto said in a brief statement.

Fixtures

Sunday

Muhoroni Youth v APS Bomet (Muhoroni Sports ground, 1pm)

Fortune Sacco v MCF (Kianyaga Stadium, 3pm)

SS Assad v Silibwet (Shamu, Kwale, 3pm)

Mara Sugar v Vihiga United (Green Stadium, Awendo, 3pm)

Coast Stima v Modern Coast Rangers (Mbaraki Sports Club,1pm)

Monday