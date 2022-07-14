NSL: Murang'a Seal pick crucial win in Mombasa

Murang’a Seal's pursuit for automatic promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued on Thursday after a convincing 3-0 over Mombasa Elite at Mbaraki Sports Club.

At the William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok, Shabana beat former FKF-PL side Kisumu All Stars 2-1 to revive hopes of qualifying to the topflight league.

In another contest of the day, Vihiga United rallied from behind to beat Kibera Black Stars 2-1 at Mumias Complex in Kakamega. The two mid-table sides are however out of the promotion race.

At Mbaraki, Dennis Wabwire was the hero, netting a hat-trick against Mombasa Elite in a clash dominated by the visitors.

Following the win, Murang’a Seal moved second on the National Super League (NSL) table with 61 points with two matches to the end of the season.

With Administration Police Service Bomet (APS) already declared champions, Murang’a Seal are battling for automatic promotion with Fortune Sacco (60 points), Muhoroni Youth (59 points), Shabana (56 points) and Muli Children Family (54 points) who have three matches to go compared to their opponents who have two games.

The team which finishes second will secure the remaining automatic promotion slot while the team ranked third will face Wazito in a promotion play-off.

“We played well today and were not under pressure even before we scored our first goal. My players also utilised the opportunities which came our way and this convincing win is a morale booster to us ahead of the two remaining rounds,” said Murang’a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi.

In Narok, Vincent Nyabuto and Brian Michira were on target as Shabana bagged maximum points to heap pressure on top teams seeking promotion. All Stars' lone goal was netted by attacker Tonny Nyang’or.

“We are still in the promotion race and will fight in our last two matches. After losing to Mwatate United last week we lodged a case which we believe we shall win because they fielded an ineligible player. At this stage you can’t rule us out on promotion,” said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

The penultimate round of NSL matches continues this weekend as six sides fight for promotion to FKF-PL.

Results

Mombasa Elite 0-3 Murang'a Seal

Vihiga United 2-1 Kibera Black Stars