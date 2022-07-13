NSL: APS Bomet seal title, promotion

Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet are the new champions of the National Super League after edging out Mara Sugar 1-0 on Wednesday at the Bomet IAAF Stadium.

Second placed Fortune Sacco's 2-0 loss away to Migori Youth at Migori Stadium gave the Bomet side the title and also a spot in next season's top-flight league.

With the win, APS Bomet moved to 68 points and with only two rounds of matches left, their closest opponents Fortune Sacco (60 points) can only bag a maximum of 66 points.

Former FKF-PL side Muhoroni Youth boosted their chances of returning to the top league after beating Naivas 2-1 at the Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Muli Children Family (MCF) ran riot over Coastal Heroes, thumping them 6-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium, while Gusii United narrowly beat SS Assad 3-2 at Awendo Green Stadium.

Forward Eric Juma scored the sole goal for APS Bomet late in the second half after the hosts had struggled to break down the Mara Sugar defence for the better part of the contest.

APS Bomet coach Charles Odera was over the moon after nailing promotion, saying it was because of hard work and dedication from the players and the technical bench.

“It feels good to be champions and qualify to participate in the FKF-PL next season. I’m extremely happy because our hard work has paid off. Today we played well and I’m elated that we have done this at home,” said Odera.

At Camp Toyoyo, Brian Ouru gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute with a neatly curved strike at the edge of the box.

However, the game had a dramatic end as Muhoroni Youth scored through Abubakar Suleiman in the 96th minute, before Naivas defender Charles Ometo scored an own goal to give the visitors maximum points.

Muhoroni Youth are now third on the log on 59 points, one behind Fortune Sacco.

Murang’a Seal (58 points) have dropped to the fourth position and ahead of their visit to Mombasa Ellite at Serani Grounds on Thursday.

“It was a dramatic comeback for us because we really pushed for the equaliser and the second goal. My players showed a lot of fighting spirit in the game and we soldier on as we fight to get back to the league,” said Muhoroni Youth coach Paul Nkata.

The win against Coastal Heroes saw MCF take their points tally to 54, but they still have a game in hand and could still gain promotion if the teams above them falter in the remaining matches.