NSL: Muranga Seal, Muhoroni keep promotion hopes alive

Muranga Seal and Muhoroni Youth kept alive their hopes of promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after winning their National Super League matches on Monday.

The match between Fortune Sacco and Mully Children's Foundation (MCF), who are also chasing promotion, had a dramatic ending after the latter walked out of the pitch after Fortune were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute with the scores tied at 1-1 at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

Fortune Sacco took the lead in the first half through Henry Kinywa before MCF levelled through John Mark.

Murang’a Seal, who are second on the log on 64 points, needed a late penalty to beat former giants Shabana 1-0 at St Sebastien Park in Murangá.

Dennis Wabwire netted the penalty after Eric Barecho was fouled inside the box in the 62nd minute.

The game was stopped for 10 minutes as Shabana protested the decision insisting it was not a foul, but the match resumed and was played to conclusion. The result means Shabana, who have managed 56 points, are out of the promotion contest.

“We are very disappointed but we have no choice because the decision worked against us. I congratulate my players for the determination but we live to fight another day,” said Shabana coach Sammy Okoth.

Dickson Raila’s lone strike in the first half was saw Muhoroni Youth beat champions-elect Administration Police Service Bomet 1-0 at Muhoroni Sub County Stadium.

Muhoroni Youth have now moved third on the log with 62 points, pending the decision on the abandoned clash between Fortune Sacco and Mully Children's Home.

With Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet having already been declared champions, only one automatic promotion to the topflight league remains, with the team which finishes third participating in play-off against Wazito who finished 16th in the FKF-PL.

APS Bomet coach Coach Charles Odera claimed his team was frustrated and club officials assaulted. Odera also said the level of officiating was wanting.

“I have been assaulted by Adagala while my players and secretary were beaten by his goons. It is time these ills being committed in Muhoroni are highlighted because one day somebody will die here. This is the worst place to play due to intimidation,” said Odera.

Results

Fortune Sacco 1 MCF 1

Mara Sugar 3 Vihiga United 2

Kisumu AllStars 1 Naivas 0

Muhoroni Youth 1 APS Bomet 0