'Nation' journalists attacked at NSL match

Daily Nation Sports reporter Cecil Odongo, photo journalist Tonny Omondi and driver Laban Shivogo were Monday forced to scamper for safety after being attacked by Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala at Muhoroni Sub-County Stadium.

This was moments before the kick off of a National Super League (NSL) match pitting home side Muhoroni Youth against champions Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet.

Muhoroni Youth headed into the game needing maximum points to keep alive their hopes of securing promotion to next season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

As soon as the trio reached the gate of the stadium Adagala came out guns blazing accompanied by a number of youths who appeared to be intoxicated.

"We are not allowing any journalists inside. The rights of this game have been sold. You either leave or we show you this is Muhoroni," said Adagala as the youths positioned themselves to ready to attack with some yelling.

Sensing danger, Shivogo reversed the car before hitting the road t a supersonic speed with the youths in pursuit.

Muhoroni Sub Country Stadium is a dreaded ground for visiting teams in the NSL due to harassment from goons associated with the youthful football administrator.