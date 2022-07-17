Why high-stake NSL matches have been moved

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee Sunday rescheduled matches pitting the top six teams in the National Super League (NSL) to Monday.

"We revised the fixtures and pushed them to Monday to avoid any biasness and influence during the matches. In fact they will be officiated by Fifa referees and will be keenly followed by FKF. We want the best teams to get the two remaining slots to the FKF-PL," said FKF Head of Leagues and Competitions, Ali Amour.

Already, Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet bagged the title and first automatic promotion slot last week.

Related Tusker defender joins Tanzanian Premier League side Football

Murang'a Seal, who are second on 61 points, Fortune Sacco (60 points), Muhoroni Youth (59 points), Shabana (56 points) have two matches left, while Muly Children's Family (54 points) have three matches to complete their season.

In the earlier fixtures, only the clash pitting Murang'a Seal against Shabana was scheduled for Monday at St Sebastian Park in Murang'a, while the remaining four teams in the top six were to play on Sunday.

Fortune Sacco will host Muly Children's Family at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County, while Muhoroni Youth welcome champions-elect APS Bomet.

At the end of the season, the champions and runners up are promoted to the top-flight, while the team which finishes third will face Wazito in the playoff to determine who features in the FKF-PL next season. Wazito finished 16th.

"We received a communication that our match against MCF has been rescheduled to Monday. However, we cannot complain because it was also our wish that all the teams fighting for promotion play at same time to avoid match-fixing," confirmed Fortune Sacco coach Nicholas Omasete.

The tactician termed their game against MCF as a tough clash and urged his players to pick themselves up from the last week's 2-0 loss away to Migori Youth.

"This time the only way out is winning our two remaining matches and even with a bigger margin. There is no short cut because the point margin between the top six teams is not big and that is why we need the maximum six points," said Omasete.

Fortune Sacco will be banking on talisman Jacob Wangui, who has netted 13 goals this season. They face Gusii United in their last clash of the season next weekend.

Fortune Sacco missed out on promotion last season despite leading the NSL standings for the better part of the campaign.

A run of poor results saw them finish fourth behind champions FC Talanta, Vihiga Bullets and Kenya Police who joined FKF-PL.

Bullets were relegated at the end of the FKF-PL last season after finishing 17th.

In Sunday's matches, Coastal Heroes beat Mombasa Elite 2-1 to gain the bragging rights in the Pwani Derby.

Sunday Results

Coastal Heroes 2-1 Mombasa Elite

SS Assad 3 Silibwet 2

Kibera Black Stars 0 Migori Youth 0

Monday fixtures (All kick off at 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v APS Bomet

Fortune Sacco v MCF

Murang'a v Shabana

Mara Sugar v Vihiga United

Kisumu All Stars v Naivas

Mwatate Unitrd v Gusii United