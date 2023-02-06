NSL: Murang’a Seal up to second place

Murang’a Seal moved to second place in the National Super League (NSL) after they registered a 3-0 win over Mara Sugar at the weekend.

The Ezekiel Akwana coached outfit leapfrogged Kibera Black Stars and have 18 points from eight games, seven behind leaders Shabana.

Black Stars, who dropped to third, have 17 points from the same number of matches, while Gusii FC are fourth on 14 points.

Murang’a Seal travel to Wundanyi to face Mwatate United on Wednesday afternoon in their next encounter

The "Glamour Boys" will be in Nairobi on Wednesday to face Kibera Black Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds.

Another interesting fixture will be between Coastal Heroes and Migori Youth at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, while struggling Vihiga United will be at home to the much improved Darajani Gogo in Mumias.

Darajani return to action after settling for a barren draw with Naivas at Hope Centre in Kawangware on Saturday.

Darajani coach Caleb Aringa insists that promotion hopes are still alive.

“We played well against Naivas, but failed to score. We still have many matches to play as we keep our hopes for promotion to the top-flight alive. With this kind of performance, I think we are among the best in the league,” he said.

RESULTS