NSL: Mombasa Elites edge Assad to win Coastal Derby

George Ochieng's goal in the 49th minute floored SS Assad 1-0, earning Mombasa Elites bragging rights in the Coastal derby at Serani Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Elites Head Coach Benedict Simiyu was in praise of his boys after a deserved win.

"I am pleased with my boys, they played well coming from a two-game losing streak and claiming all points in the derby. We are now fully focused on our next match and aim to finish strongly," said Simiyu.

Assad started well with the red-hot Abdallah Mdeka coming close to scoring in the fourth minute after his effort from freekick came off the bar.

Five minutes later, a lovely pass from Ali Juma left Mdeka with only the goalkeeper too beat but he shot wide.

Assad continued dominating the first half but could not crack Elites defence as the first half ended barren.

However, in the second half, a lovely solo run by Ochieng from deep in his half culminated in a goal that handed Elites maximum points.

Elites now move to seventh on the log, with 44 points, while SS Assad remain rooted at 14th place with 35 points.

Elsewhere, National Super League (NSL) side Zoo FC Saturday announced that they will not honour their match against league leaders Administration Police Service-Bomet citing a vacuum in the management of football activities in the country.

Waste of resources

The Saturday match was planned at Kericho Green Stadium starting 3:00pm.

According to the statement that was issued by the club, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee’s tenure had ended on Tuesday and no one has been appointed to run football matters.

“We hereby sadly call off our match against APS Bomet and subsequent NSL 2021/22 season matches until further notice,” the club announced in a statement.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed had on May 13 appointed a Transition Committee to manage football activities in the country for a period of five weeks.

While confirming the announcement to Nation Sport, the club’s chairman Ken Ochieng’ said it will be a waste of resources to honour matches while there is a vacuum in the running of the leagues.

“Who is in charge today? Even if we play, we will play for who? What if an incident happens today, to whom are we going to report?" he posed.

Zoo are ranked eighth on the log with 41 points from 27 matches. APS Bomet top the standings with 57 points from 29 matches.

While the club made the announcement, APS Bomet's head coach Charles Odero said they had not received official communication hence they will honour the fixture.

Meanwhile, promotion-chasing Shabana FC will host their match against Migori Youth at Bomet Stadium and not William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County as it was earlier announced.