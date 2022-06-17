NSL: Shabana host Migori Youth at new home ground

Shabana will play their first match at their newly adopted home ground William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County when they take on rivals Migori Youth in a National Super League clash on Saturday.

The Kisii-based club has been using Awendo Stadium in Migori County as their home ground since March last year following the closure of Gusii Stadium for renovations.

But Shabana currently ranked fifth on the log with 46 points from 28 matches, have moved their remaining home matches to Narok due to its central location.

Under the tutelage of former international Sammy Okoth, Shabana managed a 1-0 win over SS Assad in Mombasa in their last fixture to revive their chances to returning to the top tier league since they were relegated in 2006.

Elsewhere, promotion-chasing Muhoroni Youth, third on 51 points welcome second placed-Fortune Sacco at Muhoroni Stadium in duel expected to be explosive, while league leaders APS Bomet will travel to Kericho to face Zoo.

Muhoroni Youth, coached by veteran Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata are expected to field a deadly striking force led by club top scorer Dickson Raila as they look to pile pressure on title contenders APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco who are on 57 points and 54 points respectively after 29 matches.

Former topflight side Vihiga United must win away to Murang’a Seal at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a to revive their promotion dreams.

The side coached by Mike Mururi are winless in three matches, one which ended in a 1-1 draw against Mully Children’s Family (MCF), before losing 2-0 away to Silibwet and at home to Muhoroni Youth respectively.

“It will not be an easy game against Murang’a Seal on Saturday, but I have urged my players to give it their all. We have been unlucky in our recent fixtures, because the team is playing well,” said Mururi whose team is occupying position 11.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless stated)

Muhoroni Youth v Fortune Sacco (Muhoroni Stadium, 1pm),

Dandora Love v Coastal Heroes (Camp Toyoyo, 1pm),

Shabana v Migori Youth (Ole Ntimama Stadium),

Mara Sugar v Mwatate United (Green Stadium, Awendo),

MCF v Silibwet (Thika Sub-County Stadium),

Zoo v APS Bomet (Green Stadium, Kericho),

Murang’a Seal v Vihiga United (St Sebastian Park, Githuri),

Mombasa Elite v SS Assad (Mbaraki Sports Club),

Kisumu All Stars v Gusii United (Moi Stadium, Kisumu),