NSL: Mathare resume action as Naivas host Assad

Ten Kenyan National Super League (NSL) matches have been planned for this weekend with the top two teams all playing on Saturday.

League leaders Naivas FC, who sit top with 10 points, host SS Assad at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, while second-placed Mara Sugar also on 10 points will be in Migori County to welcome Vihiga Bullets at Awendo Green Stadium.

Sponsored by Naivas Limited, Naivas will be looking to extend their good run in the second tier league and remain top.

After trouncing bottom-placed Silibwet Leons 4-1 away in Bomet last weekend, Mara Sugar will host struggling Vihiga Bullets on Saturday 1pm at Awendo Green Stadium.

The action will run through to Sunday with Migori Youth visiting newly promoted Rainbow FC at Kasarani Annex. Peter Okidi's charges registered a slim 1-0 win over Darajani Gogo last weekend.

The South Nyanza outfit will however be forced to play their next five home matches behind closed doors and far from Migori Stadium after they were banned from hosting their matches at the county stadium due to crowd trouble in the Darajani Gogo match.

The team has also been directed to pay Darajani Gogo for the damaged iPhone 14, media equipment, and reimburse medical expenses incurred on top of a Sh200,000 fine.

Fourth-placed Mathare United, who were not in action last weekend, will be looking for maximum points when they tackle Mombasa Stars at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

A win will see Leonard Odipo's charges bounce back into the top three if close competitors Kisumu All Stars and SS Assad falter in their contests elsewhere.

After registering a goalless draw at home last time out, Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera will hope his forwards post a better performance when they line up against Dimba Patriots on Saturday at Olooloitikosh in Kajiado County.

“I’m calling on our supporters based in Nairobi and Kajiado to come up in full force and show their unwavering support at the weekend,” the former AFC Leopards striker said ahead of the crucial Saturday contest.

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Naivas v SS Assad (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos),

Dimba Patriots v Luanda Villa (The Wolves Den Oloolotikosh),

Kisumu Allstars v Kibera Black Stars (Moi Stadium, Kisumu),

Mara Sugar v Vihiga Bullets (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Darajani Gogo v MCF (Hope Centre, Nairobi).

Sunday

Rainbow v Migori Youth (Kasarani Annex),

Kajiado v Gusii (Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado),

Mombasa Stars v Mathare United (Mbaraki Sports Club),

Vihiga United v Mombasa Elite (Mumias Sports Complex, 1pm),