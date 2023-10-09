NSL: Naivas, Mara Sugar joint top after weekend wins

Naivas FC edged Mully Children Family (MCF) 1-0 on Sunday to increased their points tally to 10 as the National Super League (NSL) entered round four at the weekend.

Charles Omeyo was the hero for Naivas as he scored the all-important goal at Thika Stadium in stoppage time.

The Nairobi based-outfit sponsored by Naivas Limited, a leading supermarket chain in Kenya are joint top with Mara Sugar who registered an emphatic 4-1 win over bottom-placed Silibwet Leons in Bomet County on Saturday.

Elsewhere, third-placed Kisumu All Stars thrashed recently relegated Vihiga Bullets 3-0 at Mumias Sports Complex to remain in the title race.

Three teams--MCF, Darajani Gogo and Silibwet Leons--are deep in the relegation zone.

Despite not being in action at the weekend after their match against newbies Nairobi United was postponed, Mathare United maintained fourth spot on seven points with one match in hand. Their last game was on October 1 when they beat Darajani Gogo 2-0.

SS Assad beat visiting Kajiado FC 2-0 to storm the top five.

Fifteenth-placed Kibera Black Stars, who were expected to beat visiting Coastal Heroes at Nairobi’s Ligi Ndogo grounds, ended up settling for a 2-2 draw, while Migori Youth edged relegation-threatened Darajani Gogo 1-0 at Awendo Green Stadium.

Emmanuel Lunalo scored to lift Migori out of the relegation zone.

Kevin Owino and Stallion Asaba scored for Black Stars while Mwaza Mwema and Abdulrahaman Abdalla replied for Coastal Heroes.

In other matches, Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera blamed his strikers for poor finishing following a 0-0 draw with visiting Vihiga United at Mumboha grounds, while SS Assad registered a 2-0 win at home over Kajiado FC.

“We really deserved to win in the second half, but we missed a number of scoring opportunities. But I commend my boys for making sure we got a point," said Tera, a former AFC Leopards striker.

The Luanda Villa tactician went on to call on their fans to support the players, saying that most of them are struggling financially.

Results

Silibwet Leons 1 Mara Sugar 4,

SS Assad 2 Kajiado FC 0,

Luanda Villa 0 Vihiga United 0,

MCF 0 Naivas 1,

Kibera Black Stars 2 Coastal Heroes 2,

Migori Youth 1 Darajani Gogo 0,

Gusii FC 1 Patriots,