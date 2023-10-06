NSL: Leaders Naivas visit struggling MCF

Leaders Naivas FC will be out to extend their winning streak in the National Super League (NSL) to four matches when they travel to Thika Stadium on Sunday to face Mully Children’s Family (MCF).

The Nairobi-based side lead the pack on seven points but with a better goal difference than second-placed Mara Sugar and third-placed Mathare United who have a similar points tally.

Collins “Korea” Omondi's charges go into the Sunday match as favourites having performed well in their previous fixtures.

After going on a signing spree ahead of the 2023/24 season, Naivas are now targeting a top-two finish to automatically qualify for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season, after finishing fifth last season.

Machakos-based MCF started the season poorly and are ranked 18th with only a point after losing two matches and a draw.

Seventeenth-placed Migori Youth face Darajani Gogo at Awendo Green Stadium, with both teams fighting relegation. Migori are 17th while Gogo are 18th in the 20-team league.

Elsewhere, second-placed Mara Sugar coached by former international Francis Xavier travel to Bomet on Saturday to face bottom-placed Silibwet Leons at Bomet Stadium, while Kwale-based side SS Assad host Kajiado FC at Shanzu Grounds. Struggling Silibwet Leons have only one point from three matches.

“Stability in our management is reflecting on our performance and results are good so far. We want to avoid last minute mistakes that made us miss out on promotion after starting the league on a high note,” said Xavier.

Fifth-placed Kajiado have six points, while Assad are on four despite losing 3-1 to neigbours Coastal Heroes last weekend.

In other matches, recently relegated Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets will be in action against newbies Nairobi United and Kisumu All Stars respectively. Also in action will be Gusii FC hosting Patriots FC.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm)

Saturday

Silibwet Leons v Mara Sugar,

Mathare United v Nairobi United,

Vihiga Bullets v Kisumu All Stars,

Gusii FC v Patriots,

SS Assad v Kajiado.

Sunday

Luanda Villa v Vihiga United,

MCF v Naivas,

Kibera Black Stars v Coastal Heroes,

Migori Youth v Darajani Gogo,