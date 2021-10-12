Nick Mwendwa: Even Mourinho can't help Harambee Stars

FKF president Nick Mwendwa adresses journalists during a presser at Kandanda House, Naiobi on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa and Firat who is a Turkish national have been criticised by Kenyans following Harambee Stars failed 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign
  • Speaking on Monday night at NTV's The Game Plan show, Mwendwa said that they opted to engage Firat on a short-term basis because they feared plunging the country in another compensation plan for a sacked-coach, like it has happened before
  • Despite Firat’s track record being put to question by Kenyans after he failed to register a single victory with Moldova national team in 11 matches, Mwendwa again heaped praise on him as a “top, top, top coach” during the show

Under-fire Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has defended their decision to engage Engin Firat as Harambee Stars coach for two months, saying it was for the good of the country. 

