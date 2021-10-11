Empty talk as poor Kenya misses World Cup, again 

Kenya's midfielder Duke Abuya vies for the ball with Kouame Rominigue and Diadie Samassekou

Kenya's midfielder Duke Abuya (centre) vies for the ball with Mali's Kouame Rominigue (left) and Diadie Samassekou during their Group "E" Fifa World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mali, who crushed Kenya’s dream of qualifying for the World Cup by beating Stars 6-0 on aggregate, top the pool with 10 points, two above Uganda
  • Kenya’s failure to qualify for the global competition is an embarrassment to FKF honchos led by president Nick Mwendwa
  • Onsika said that Stars’ goose was cooked after this second change, as there was no enough time for Firat to understand the team


Football Kenya Federation (FKF) again failed to achieve its target of ensuring national team Harambee Stars makes its maiden appearance on the global stage following the team’s poor show in the ongoing 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

