Firat wants to remain at Harambee Stars but...

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat

Harambee Stars Turkish coach Engin Firat gestures from the touchline during their Fifa World Cup Group "E" qualifying match against Mali at Nyayo National Stadium on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Firat, who penned a two-month contract with Stars in September, said he will only agree to a contract extension if FKF convince him that they have plans of building a team for the future
  • He said that Mali beat Stars because most of their players play in Europe where there are good facilities and players train regularly
  • Firat replaced Jacob “Ghost” Mulee just two weeks to the back-to-back qualifiers against Mali

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has made it clear that he will only extend his contract if Football Kenya Federation (FKF) present to him an elaborate plan of how they intend to build a formidable team for the future. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.