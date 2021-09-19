New Harambee Stars coach offered two-month contract

Engin Firat

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat during his unveiling at the Safari Hotel Park on September 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa said during his two months tenure, the coach's sole target will be to ensure Harambee Stars finishes top of Group E and get to the next round of World Cup qualifiers.
  • Mwendwa said that if he fulfills the task is when they will engage him either on a longer contract so that he can continue rebuilding the team or formally part ways with him.

Turkish tactician Engin Firat was on Sunday afternoon unveiled as Harambee Stars' new coach on a two months contract at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

