Namwamba reads riot act to FKF despite Fifa pardon

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba has warned that the lifting of the ban by the World football governing body, Fifa, isn’t a passport for corruption activities at Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Namwamba said that the judicial processes involving FKF President Nick Mwenda will proceed, warning that the government will not condone any corruption activities at FKF and any other sports federation in the country.

Namwamba said that in his meeting with Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Confederation of Africa Football President Patrice Motsepe in Doha last Friday, he made it clear that there were still outstanding issues regarding integrity, accountability and governance at FKF.

Namwamba was addressing the media at his office at Maktaba Kuu, Nairobi moments after Fifa lifted the suspension it imposed on Kenya on February 24 this year.

In a letter addressed to FKF Secretary General, Barry Otieno, Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura said the world football governing body arrived at the decision to lift the suspension following the reinstatement into office of the FKF Executive Committee by Namwamba.

“I am happy to report that Fifa made it clear in their letter lifting the suspension that issues relating to investigations and judicial processes will remain alive,” said Namwamba. “I told the two football bosses that even as the ban is lifted, the government will not close its eyes on issues of governance and accountability touching on FKF.”

In his discussion, Namwamba said that he made it clear to Infantino and Motsepe that the state of Kenyan football is not in the best of health.

“I told them that Kenyan football actually may be at its lowest level ever and that we have we have a big job and responsibility to lift Kenyan football back to a better place than where it has been,” said Namwamba, who declared a day of celebrations as he marked a month in office since being appointed the new Sports Cabinet Secretary.

“Let us just celebrate the return of Kenya to international football now that our league can proceed,” said Namwamba adding that players and clubs can be confident that they are now participating in a legitimate competition that will lead them to participate in CAF events.

Namwamba said he will meet the FKF executive next week to discuss the way forward after Kenya missed out big on the international scene for the last one year.

“Harambee Starlets were on the verge of qualifying for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations before the country was banned by FIfa,” said Namwamba.

Namwamba said that his ministry is keen on making the Kenya Academy for Sports vibrant unlike before adding that he will soon launch a mega talent development program geared towards taking Harambee Stars to the 2026 Football World Cup.

The CS noted that Kenya Academy of Sports is only in name and not an academy one can look at and be confident that it’s a platform for developing talent.

“I believe with good investment and planning in talent development and running football in a manner that is transparent and accountable, can get Harambee Stars to the World Cup,” said Namwamba.

Former CS for Sports Amina Mohamed had disbanded FKF on November 11 last year citing alleged misappropriation of funds. She replaced it with a Caretaker Committee and later a Transition Committee.

Fifa moved to ban Kenya on February 24 this year.

Amina would then urge Fifa to lift the suspension but the World football governing body stood its ground.