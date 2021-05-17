Nakuru Queens ready to resume WPL title hunt

Nakuru Queens FC players after receiving their Covid-19 jabs at Langalanga Sub-county hospital in Nakuru Town East on April 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • In their last league match, Nakuru Queens edged Trans Nzoia Falcons 4-3 on March 20 at Nakuru Agricultural Showground. The team has been training at Afraha open grounds.
  • "We are happy the league has resumed as we are eager to play in the playoffs in Nairobi," said Mabeya.

Nakuru Queens FC resume their campaign to clinch the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Premier League title against visiting Kisumu Starlets in Nakuru on Saturday.

