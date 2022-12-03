Musa Otieno resigns as Police assistant coach

Former Kenya international Musa Otieno has resigned as Kenya Police’s assistant coach.

This comes hours after the law enforcers Saturday lost by a solitary goal to Kakamega Homeboyz at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Forward Moses Shumah netted Homeboyz’s winning goal in the 89th minute to condemn Police to their second straight loss this season.

Police lost by the same margin to KCB in their season opener two weeks ago.

Otieno confirmed to Nation Sport that he has stepped down from his role at the club “saying it is a long story for another day.”

He joined the club in March alongside head coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo. This was after the club parted ways with former coach John Bobby Ogolaa and technical director Lukas Tott.

After being promoted to the topflight league in July last year, the club spent heavily but failed to perform well. They finished ninth last season with 47 points, 19 behind leaders Tusker.