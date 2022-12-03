FKF-PL: Police's skid persists against Homeboyz

Star-studded Kenya Police's poor form continued on Saturday afternoon after they lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi.

In a late kick-off at the same venue, Ulinzi Stars bagged their first win of the season after edging out Posta Rangers by a solitary goal.

In Western Kenya, Nzoia Sugar also beat 2009 champions Sofapaka 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

At Ulinzi Stars Complex, forward Moses Shumah netted the lone goal in the 89th minute as Homeboyz bagged their second win of the season. They beat KCB with the same margin last weekend.

Shumah raced on the right wing and dribbled past Ulinzi's defence before firing home past Kenya Police custodian Job Ochieng'.

Against Posta Rangers, Hillary Simiyu netted in the 36th minute with a powerful shot from inside the box to give the soldiers maximum points.

At Sudi, Leonard Kasembeli tapped in Emoni Tanui's cross to sink visiting 'Batoto ba Mungu' and earn Nzoia their first win of the season.

They had lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia in their first game before being held to a barren draw by Bandari last weekend.

This was the second consecutive loss for Kenya Police after going down with the same scoreline against the KCB in the season opener.

Kenya Police came into the game after resting for a week since they were not in action last weekend after their match against Mathare United was postponed. This was occasioned by an active case at the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) which has given a stay order on promotion/relegation.

The defeat means Kenya Police coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, who evaded journalists and dashed to the dressing room shortly after the game, is living on borrowed time.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach John Baraza was elated with the win saying his team deserved to reap maximum points after missing some clear cut chances.

"Shumah is a young player who has been with the team for just two weeks but has been doing well in training. He has done well even though the game was evenly contested by both teams. The win will help build confidence in my squad for upcoming matches," said Baraza.

Ulinzi coach Bernard Mwalala was over the moon having got his first win since taking over two months ago.

The soldiers suffered a 2-0 defeat to AFC Leopards in their first game of the season at the same venue.

"We played well but lost many chances. However, we can now build on this in our upcoming games to do well in this league. It was a tough match," said Mwalala.

His opposite number Collins 'Korea' Omondi said that despite the loss, they picked positives in the game and will work on their weak areas before their next fixture.

Saturday results

Nzoia Sugar 1-0 Sofapaka

Ulinzi Stars 2-0 Posta Rangers

Kenya Police 0-1 Kakamega Homeboyz

Sunday fixtures

Nairobi City Stars v FC Talanta (Ruaraka 3pm)

Tusker v AFC Leopards (MISC Kasarani, 3pm)