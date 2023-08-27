Murang'a Seal sink Shabana as Leopards, Talanta fire blanks

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth says they picked positives from Sunday's defeat to Murang’a Seal in their first match of the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign.

Murang’a Seal striker Batts Awita scored a last-gasp winner to break the hearts of hundreds of Shabana fans who had thronged the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay to watch the Premier League returnees play.

Shabana were playing their first match after making a return to the topflight league after a 17-year hiatus.

Related Returnee Eric Kapaito eyes repeat of 2020 glory year Football

"It was a tough match but this is football you have to accept the result. We played well but luck was not on our side. We have picked positives from this defeat and the first game can’t just be used to judge our season," said Okoth.

Shabana's much-hyped clash with Murang'a Seal was graced by Kisii Governor Simba Arati and his host Gladys Wanga among other local politicians and fans.

Shabana striker Nehemiah Onchiri was guilty of missing several clear cut chances in the encounter before Awita, who joined the FKF-PL debutants from Bidco United, struck at the death to hand Murang’a Seal their first ever Premier League points.

In the capital, AFC Leopards coach Tom Juma said the game against 10-man FC Talanta was to monitor his team’s fitness as they brace for a vicious fight in the league. The two sides played out to a barren draw at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“Some of our players are not 100 percent physically fit but we have played well. In our next match against KCB, I hope to see a big change in how we possess and pass the ball,” said Juma, a former Kenyan international.

Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars battled to a barren with Muhoroni Youth at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

City Stars striker Kelvin Etemesi missed a last-minute penalty which could have given Simba wa Nairobi victory.

At the Kasarani Stadium, Posta Rangers and Bidco United played out to a 0-0 draw.

Results

Shabana 0 Murang’a Seal 1

AFC Leopards 0 FC Talanta 0

Nairobi City Stars 0 Muhoroni Youth 0