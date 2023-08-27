Returnee Eric Kapaito eyes repeat of 2020 glory year

International Eric Kapaito is relishing his return to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Kapaito turned out for Tusker on Saturday after two seasons with Arba Minch City in Ethiopian Premier League.

The front runner came in as a second half substitute for the brewers in their 1-0 win over Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Defending champions Gor Mahia started their title defence on a flat note with a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka at MISC, Kasarani while Nzoia Sugar beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Kenya Police, boasting a star studded squad, played out to a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks at MISC Annex ground.

Kapaito won the 2020 KPL Golden Boot award together with the Most Valuable Player award with Kariobangi Sharks, bagging 24 goals before his move to the Ethiopian side.

He was also the Most Valuable Player in 2018.

“I feel good to be back in the Kenyan league and I intend to pick up from where I left two seasons ago. Nothing much has changed from the usual faces of two seasons back,” said Kapaito.

“I bag goals and nothing will prevent me from scoring and winning the Golden Boot so long as I put in hard work and get support from my teammates," said Kapaito.

The 27-year-old forward will, however, have to fight for a regular position in the Tusker outfit with Ugandan import Deogratius Ojok, who scored the lone goal in Tusker's win over Bandari.

Kapaito said his decision to join Tusker was motivated by the team’s illustrious history and a consistent track record of clinching the league title.

“Through Tusker, I hope to fulfill my long-standing aspiration of winning the league and other individual accolades,” said Kapaito.

He said the Kenyan league was more competitive than the Ethiopian one which however enjoyed better infrastructure.

“I personally find the Kenyan league to be even more competitive and captivating. While infrastructure might differentiate the two leagues, when we look beyond that aspect, their overall quality isn't as distant as one might assume," he said.

The highlight match of on Sunday will pit AFC Leopards against FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium.

Returnees Shabana host Murang'a Seal at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.



Results

Sharks 0 Police 0, Gor 1 Sofapaka 1, Nzoia 2 Ulinzi 1, Bandari 0 Tusker 1