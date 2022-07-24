MTG United seal return to WPL

Kenya Women Premier League Division One side Moving The Goalpost (MTG) United Sunday sealed promotion to the top-flight league after a 2-1 win over Gideon Starlets FC at the Nakuru Showground.

The two sides finished second in Zone 'A' and 'B' respectively forcing the play-off match.

Two goals by Nelly Kache, one in each half, enabled MTG United sealed their return to top flight football after a13 year absence. Margaret Andisi scored the consolation goal for the Starlets.

Kache was top scorer in Zone A with 26 goals out of 22 league matches she played for MTG.

The Kilifi based side will be the only women’s team from the Coast region that will play in the top tier league next season.

Starlets team manager Peter Ademba admitted his side were undone by their failure to convert the chances.

“We had high hopes of joining the league, but unfortunately luck was not on our side today. My girls are disappointed but that is football. We are going back home to prepare for next season," he said.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kilifi branch chairman, Dickson Angore praised MTG United for the victory.

"I congratulate our girls for winning the match away from home. We’ve great expectations to perform well next season when they return to the league to represent Coast region which had no representative in the past many years,” said Angore.

They will join Royal Starlets and Kibra Girls Soccer in the top flight after the duo topped Zone 'A' and 'B' respectively.

Kibra Girls Soccer beat Starlets 4-3 on post-match penalties to be crowned overwall champions after the sides 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Cynthia Okwado and Pauline Atieno scored a goal each for Kibra, while Agneta Makonjo Shipenzi and Carol Wakoli scored for Royal Starlets.

Kibra captain Rose Achieng could not hide her joy of getting back to the top flight.

“We feel good getting back to the league. We were there before and know how tough it is, but we will fight, she said.