I am crazy, we want to win the World Cup, says Morocco coach

In Doha

Morocco coach Walid Regragui wants more than just a semi-final appearance at the World Cup.

“We want to write history for Africa. We have a chance of rewriting football history. We can win the World Cup. I am a bit of a dreamer. I am crazy,” Regragui told a packed press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

The Atlas Lions face reigning champions France in the second semi-final on Wednesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, some 35km north of Doha.

Regragui, who has attracted a lot of interest after plotting the fall of some of Europe’s best football playing nations, was in a bullish mood.

“We want to get rid of the mentality that an African team cannot reach the final. We should not say that we are happy to have reached the semi-final. We are among the four best teams in the world. We should believe we can get to the final. The closer we get to the final the closer we get to our dreams. We want to achieve our dreams,” said the 47-year-old coach.

Morocco eliminated Portugal in the quarterfinal and Spain in the round of 16 in a remarkable World Cup run that has excited Africa and the Arab world.

“Some people criticise African teams that the five slots we have at the World Cup was more than enough for us. We deserve to be here,” declared Regragui, who was appointed Atlas Lions coach just three months to the World Cup.

“We are in the semi-final. We are hungry for more,” he warned.