Namwamba: Kenya could bid for 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alone

Kenya still has the option of bidding for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) alone, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, has disclosed.

Namwamba clarified that the whole bidding idea was still being processed with various options at hand.

“There is the possibility of going it alone because we want maximum benefit from the event but we can also pick on two or three other East African Community members in the spirit of regional integration,” said Namwamba after gracing the Jamhuri Day Cup duel between AFC Leopards and Sofapaka at the Nyayo National Stadium on Monday.

Namwamba said he will consult widely with football stakeholders in the country, the media and sponsors so as to come up with the best bidding arrangements.

Namwamba noted that infrastructure, especially stadiums, was their main challenge but disclosed that the Kenya Kwanza government through its “Talanta Hela” project will in January next year reveal its plan for the infrastructure.

The CS said that currently the country doesn’t have facilities that can host Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and Fifa standard matches.

“Infrastructure development is a core part of the whole Talanta Hela and renaissance of our football and sports. We shall make our ambitions and revolutionary upgrading program for our stadiums,” said Namwamba.

He said they will only target a few stadiums that the government will renovate or construct to the required international standards.

“It won’t be the scattered, staccato, knee-jack and management by crisis style infrastructural development like in the past but a well-thought out plan,” said Namwamba.

In 1996, the Confederation of African (CAF) stripped Kenya of the rights to host the continental showpiece due to the poor state of sports facilities in the country.

It was the same reason CAF stripped Kenya of the rights to host the 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan).

The Nyayo National Stadium was closed in 2017 for renovations ahead of the failed Africa Nations Championships (Chan) that saw Morocco step in to host the event in 2018.