Sports CS Namwamba now goes after 'lost' stadium construction funds

Funds to build or renovate public sporting facilities in the country might have been misappropriated, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has said.

Namwamba said investigations will be launched to find out how billions set aside by the government towards these construction of the facilities were spent since "there is nothing tangible to show for".

Namwamba said it was a big shame that he presented the Jamhuri Day Cup trophy to Sofapaka under darkness at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Namwamba said those found culpable of misappropriating funds meant for stadium construction and renovation will be dealt with according to the law.

“One of the biggest challenges we are facing is facilities but it is actually a shame that darkness descended on us as I handed out awards because the Nyayo National Stadium doesn’t have floodlights yet someone was paid money to install new ones,” said Namwamba.

The CS added that Kenyans deserve to know what transpired and it will be utmost irresponsible of him not to find out what happened to the resources availed by the government.

“We are supposed to see the outcome of the funding but there is nothing. We must get to the bottom of where exactly the resources went,“ said Namwamba.

“I visited Kinoru Stadium and I couldn’t see where the a billion shillings went to...I looked at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium and wasn’t able to see where the millions allocated sunk into,” said Namwamba at Nyayo.

“I gave Kinoru Stadium a red card and would have given Kipchoge Keino Stadium three red cards if it was possible,“ said Namwamba, as he described the Nyayo National Stadium as a piece from the National Museum of Kenya and grazing field.

“The Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani still has challenges despite millions being spent to renovate several times,” said Namwamba, adding that they will also decide whether stadiums will host sports events or national celebrations.

In 1996, the Confederation of African (CAF) stripped Kenya of the rights to host the continental showpiece due to the poor state of sports facilities in the country.

It was for similar reasons that CAF stripped Kenya of the rights to host the 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan).

The Nyayo National Stadium was closed in 2017 for renovations ahead of the failed Africa Nations Championships (Chan) that saw Morocco step in to host the event in 2018.

The government had set aside Sh4.5 billion for the refurbishment of the stadium alongside the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret and Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The government has since then allocated additional millions of shillings towards the renovation or construction of these facilities, most that have stalled.

For instance, the Treasury has proposed the allocation of Sh15.8 billion for the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund in the coming financial year.

The allocation by then the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning, Ukur Yatani was marked by 5.3 per cent increase from last year’s provision.

Last year, Yatani proposed an allocation of Sh15 billion, an increase by Sh1 billion from the 2020/2021 financial year.