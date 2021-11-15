More support for CS Amina after FKF disbandment

Various sports stakeholders in the country have continued to throw their weight behind Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's decision to disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) last Thursday.

AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers and Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca) say CS Amina was right in her decision to replace the current FKF office holders with a caretaker committee and secretariat.

CS Amina disbanded FKF on November 11 after an inspection into its accounts established that the current office holders could not account for more than Sh513 million advanced to them by the government to run football activities in the countries.

There was a fictitious withdrawal from FKF’s accounts amounting Sh29 million, among other illegalities.

In a Monday statement sent to newsrooms, Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said disbanding FKF will create sanity in football management in the country.

“AFC Leopards would like to thank the Minister for Sports, Culture and National Heritage Amb. (Dr) Amina Mohamed and her team for the bold step of setting up a Caretaker Committee aimed at adopting a good governance framework to facilitate accountability and prudent management in football,” said Shikanda in the statement.

“AFC Leopards SC endorses and supports the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera and his Committee in a move that is set to espouse a transformative approach to football management. It will create an environment, which shall fully exploit football’s capacity for leisure, and employment. In addition, it will offer avenues to enhance national cohesion, development and give hope to thousands of youths who chose football as a career.”

Posta through its chairman John Tonui said: “The Management of Posta Rangers FC is fully committed in supporting the Caretaker Committee as they take up their mandate of running the Federation in the next six(6) months as directed by the National Government.”

Kenfoca said the disbandment of FKF has been long overdue and that the action will "entrench the missing discipline in the organisation."

“The federation has been engaging in unnecessary politics and wars against its main organ, conducting substandard coaching courses and awarding fake certificates,” said Kenfoca secretary general Bob Oyugi.

“As a result, the country has poor performance from grassroots to Harambee Stars. FKF has no youth development structure at Mashinani. The areas are full of Betting and Kamaris.”