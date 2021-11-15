Fifa threatens to ban Kenya again over football mess

From left, Football Kenya Federation inspection committee chairman Michael Kimoko, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo during a press conference at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Samoura's letter comes two days after fifa, in a  separate correspondence by Kenny Jean Marie, who is the head of football associations, expressed concerns over the move by Amina to disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and install a caretaker committee.
  • FKF president Nick Mwendwa has since been arrested by authorities on allegations of abuse of public office and misappropriation of funds, and is expected in court on Monday.

Fifa has, for the second time in as many days, threatened to ban Kenya from all football activities in the wake of reported government interference in the management of the game.

