Moment of truth for Harambee Stars as Salah and Egypt lie in wait

Egypt's forward Mo Salah (right) trains at Kasarani on March 24, 2021 on the eve of their 2021 Group G Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Should Harambee Stars pull a surprise against the Pharaohs on Thursday, it will be the second time in history that they are beating the North Africans.
  • Kenya’s only win over Egypt was a 3-1 victory in the 1979 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers held in Nairobi.
  • The 1-1 draw in the first leg of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers hosted by Egypt on November 14 was the fourth between the two sides in the 23 meetings.

It is a do-or-die for Harambee Stars when they take on Pharaohs of Egypt in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group G qualifier at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

