Joash Onyango: Bring on Mo Salah

By  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Stars’ chances of making a successive return to the continental showpiece are minimal since they sit third in Group G with three points, five behind leaders Egypt and Comoros.
  • To qualify, Kenya must beat Egypt and Togo away in Lome on Monday, and hope that either the Pharaohs or Comoros lose all their remaining matches.

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango believes Kenya have enough ammunition to deal with the threat posed by Egypt's Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash on Thursday.

