You can beat Egypt, legend Oduor tells Harambee Stars

  • Recounting the 1987 All African Games held in Nairobi where Harambee Stars lost by a solitary goal to Egypt in the finals, Oduor, nicknamed "Makamu", singled out self-belief as the drive that was behind that impressive performance.
  • "The individual belief is very important in life because it makes one give their best in whatever they do. The players given the chance must individually believe that they can deal with whatever comes their way. They should then agree to play as a team and follow the coach's instructions," said the 58-year-old, who is the father of Kenyan international goalkeeper Arnold Origi.

Harambee Stars legend Austin Oduor Tuesday challenged the current squad to have confidence ahead of Thursday's must-win 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Egypt.

