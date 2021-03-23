Fifa slaps AFC Leopards with two-year transfer ban

  • Leopards got into trouble for refusing to pay Habamahoro his salary for four consecutive months in 2018. 
  • The midfielder, now attached to Rwanda's Kiyovu SC, then forwarded his case to Fifa as a last option and went on to win the case.

Fifa has informed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) not to register new players at AFC Leopards for the next two years effective June, Nation Sport can reveal.

