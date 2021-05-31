Minnows eye big fish scalp in Betway Cup

The Betway Cup Round 32 kicks off Tuesday as top teams look to continue their dominance over their opponents from the lower leagues with the Caf Confederation Cup slot at stake.

Nine matches have been lined up on Tuesday, six others on Wednesday and one on Thursday with slots in the pre-quarterfinals up for grabs.

Nation Media Group's football team, Nation FC have a tough tie against FKF Division One side Bungoma Supers Stars at Sudi stadium on Wednesday from 2pm.

In Tuesday's matches, high-flying KCB host Transfoc FC at GEMS Cambridge School, while National Super League side Fortune Sacco will welcome FKF-PL returness Nairobi City Stars at Kianyaga stadium in Kirinyaga County.

On Wednesday, 13 time league champions AFC Leopards clash with Posta Rangers at Thika Municipal Stadium, less than 10 days after the teams played out a barren draw in the league.

Sofapaka will also host Ulinzi Stars at Dawson Mwanyumba stadium in Wundanyi.

League leaders Tusker play Marafiki FC, which participates in Division Two Central Region League at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri.

Nation FC coach John Wahome is optimistic they can edge out their hosts and qualifying for round 16 of the competition.

"The team is in good shape after arriv safely in Bungoma. Our aim is to go far in this competition and even qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup," said Wahome.

Nation FC eliminated Vihiga Sportiff 2-1 in Round 64 to proceed to this round.

On the other hand, Bungoma Super Stars eliminated Zetech Titans 5-4 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 tie in normal time.

"We will fight on the pitch to the last minute. It is a tough match but we have to stay positive, calm and win," said Nation FC Allan Munga striker. A win will see them a book a tie against Leopards, should they overcome Posta.

City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui said their taking the match against Fortune Sacco seriously as they eye the Caf Confederation Cup slot.

"We have to keep with the winning momentum after victories against Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks in the league. No game is easy but we have to beat Fortune Sacco to move to the next round. We are also eying this title," said Kipkirui.

In Nyeri, Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga said they can upset Tusker, who top the league on 38 points. He believes matches against such top teams gives his players morale and belief to work harder and grow their talents.

"Matches against top teams are helping us train and sharpen our skills .We are prepared for match against Tusker," said the tactician.

Round of 16 matches are slated for Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday Fixtures

All matches kicks off at 2pm unless stated

Mara Sugar v NYSA, Green stadium Awendo

Egerton v Administration Police, Egerton University Grounds

Malindi Progressive v Luanda Villa, Alaskan Grounds

Kajiado North v Sigalagala TTI, Gems School Cambridge,

KCB v Transfoc, Gems School Cambridge, 3pm

Bungoma Super Stars v Nation FC, Sudi Stadium

Fortune Sacco v Nairobi City Stars, Kianyaga Grounds, 2pm

Equity v Keroka, TTI, Thika Grounds

Twomok v Vegpro, ASK Grounds, Nakuru

Wednesday

All matches kicks off at 3pm unless stated

Kariobangi Sharks vs Tandaza, Utalii Grounds

Sofapaka vs Ulinzi Stars, Wundanyi

Bandari vs Dimba Patriots, Mbaraki

Bidco vs Tywford, Thika Stadium, 1pm

Marafiki FC vs Tusker, Kinunga stadium

AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers, Thika Stadium, 3.15pm

Thursday