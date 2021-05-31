Minnows eye big fish scalp in Betway Cup

Nation FC coach-cum-player Augustine Kuta (left) talks to his players during their final training session at St Mary’s School on May 30, 2021 ahead of their Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup match against Bungoma Superstars to be played in Bungoma on June 1, 2021.

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • In Nyeri, Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga said they can upset Tusker, who top the league on 38 points. He believes matches against such top teams gives his players morale and belief to work harder and grow their talents.
  • "Matches against top teams are helping us train and sharpen our skills .We are  prepared for match against Tusker," said the tactician.

The Betway Cup Round 32 kicks off Tuesday as top teams look to continue their dominance over their opponents from the lower leagues with the Caf Confederation Cup slot at stake.

