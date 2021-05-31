Four things we learned from the FKF-PL

Tusker reclaimed top spot in the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) by thrashing relegation candidates Vihiga United 4-0 on Sunday at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Since May 14 when the competition resumed after a two-month break due to the rise of Covid-19 infections in the country, the 11-time champions had struggled to find their footing – drawing all their three matches to surrender the lead of the competition.

KCB and AFC Leopards lost their respective matches.

Here are the four talking points from round 18 matches.

Frustrating weekend for title challengers

Out of all the top five teams, only Tusker won this weekend. Thirteen-time winners AFC Leopards, KCB and Kariobangi Sharks all lost their respective matches, while Bandari rescued a point.

But it was Leopards' 3-1 loss to newcomers Bidco at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on Sunday that shocked many, since all odds were against the latter.

While Leopards dominated the clash from start to finish, Bidco punished them for poor defending, to avenge their 2-0 loss in the first leg encounter.

As a result, Leopards missed the chance to go top of the league for the first time this season and instead dropped from second to third on 36 points, same as KCB who have a superior goal difference.

Sofapaka had Saturday beaten KCB by a solitary goal to deny the bankers the chance to maintain their lead of the competition.

Fourth-placed Sharks again stumbled by falling 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars on Saturday at Utalii grounds, a week after Ulinzi Stars downed them 2-0 at Narok Stadium. Coach William Muluya’s side have amassed 31 points.

For Bandari, their poor run continued as they forced a 1-1 draw against struggling Western Stima in Kisumu on Saturday. The result meant that the dockers have not registered a win in their last five matches. They lost 3-0 to KCB, registered an identical one all draw against Bidco and Nzoia Sugar. Bandari also drew 2-2 against Wazito.

That streak of poor performances has seen Mombasa-based side drop to sixth on 28 points.

Lawrence Juma in race for Golden Boot

Sofapaka attacking midfielder Juma was again the hero for Batoto ba Mungu scoring a gem to dent KCB's title hopes in this exciting fixture.

It was his ninth strike of the season and puts him firmly in the race for this season's Golden Boot.

He sits third in the scorers list, five goals shy of leader Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Leopards’ Elvis Rupia is second with 12 goals. But with Kapaito and Rupia struggling to score since the resumption of the competition Juma has a chance to close the gap on the duo.

Rupia has scored only one goal in his last six matches (1-0 win over Mathare on May 27), while Kapaito has also not found the back of the net in six matches.

Tusker’s teenager striker Henry Meja is fourth on the list with eight goals.

Newbies Bidco United impressing on their debut season

Bidco coach Anthony Akhulia has always made it clear that their target this season is to remain in the top flight league.

There is no doubt that the Thika-based side will achieve this target, as they currently sit 11th on 22 points, 10 points off the relegation zone.

Bidco have given some top guns a run of their money this season, with the highlight being their 3-1 win over 13-time winners AFC Leopards on Sunday.

They also held Bandari, Sofapaka, Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars. In the 17 matches that they have played thus far, Bidco have won in five, drawn seven and lost five.

Nzoia Sugar crumbling down

Following their impressive first leg where they beat a number of top guns, Nzoia set a top 10 finish target this season.

They have never achieved this feat since 2017 when they were promoted in the top flight league. However, the Bungoma-based side has found the going tough in the second leg , failing to win in their last five matches, and are now just five points off the relegation zone.

The team’s poor away record continued Friday when they lost 1-0 to Ulinzi at Narok Stadium. Out of 10 away matches, the Millers have lost seven. But they are still unbeaten at home this season.