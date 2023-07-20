Migori Youth, Wazito step up preps as D-Day looms

Migori Youth coach Kevin Oluoch is confident of turning tables over Wazito FC when the two teams clash in the return leg of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League promotion/relegation play-offs in Muhoroni on Saturday.

The first leg played last weekend at Migori Stadium ended in a barren draw leaving the reverse fixture wide open. The Saturday fixture kicks off at 3pm at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

Oluoch, a former Gor Mahia utility player, said they have worked on the weak areas and believes that the support the team has received from Migori County Government and local politicians has boosted the morale of the squad as they target to qualify for the top league.

“This match is still open for any team and for us scoring a goal will be an advantage to us considering the away goal rule. This is war and we have to fight the pitch and get to the league. It is still possible,” said Oluoch.

Oluoch revealed that his twin forwards Lucky Musyoki and Kevin Hagai have recovered from knocks picked in the first leg and will play on Saturday.

Migori Youth are currently in a residential camp in Katito town.

The team has been under the tutelage of assistant coach Samuel Otieno and Oluoch is expected to join them on Friday.

To ensure they have the 12th man advantage Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko and MPs Peter Masara (Suna West), Junet Mohamed (Suna East) and Women Representative Fatuma Mohamed have jointly hired 10 buses for the Muhoroni trip.

“Resources have been pulled to motivate the boys and we don’t want to disappoint. That is why we will fight on the pitch. The draw last weekend didn’t put us out of the contest,” added Oluoch.

As Migori Youth are sharpening their arsenal, their hosts, Wazito, are not sitting pretty.

Wazito coach Charles Odera blamed last week's draw on the poor state of the pitch at Migori Stadium but has promised a tough duel on Saturday.

“The playing surface couldn’t allow the ball to kiss the grass. That was not a good pitch and some of my players had knocks because of that. Here they should prepare for a good game and beating,” said Odera.