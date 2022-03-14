Michael Olunga fires Al Duhail into Amir Cup final

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Al Sadd during their Amir Cup semi-final match on March 14, 2022 at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The win means that a new champion will be crowned this year. It gives 2021 Asian Champions League Golden Boot winner Olunga the chance of getting his first peice of silverware in Qatar.    
  • Al Duhail will face Al Gharafa in the final on March 18. Al Gharafa defeated Al Wakrah 4-1 to qualify for the Amir Cup final for the first time since 2012.   

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga ended his two-match goal-drought in the Amir Cup as his Al Duhail side bundled out defending champions Al Sadd 3-2 to march into the final at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Monday.

