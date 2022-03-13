Can Michael Olunga guide Al Duhail to Amir Cup final?

Michael Olunga

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga during a training session on the eve of their Amir Cup semi-final match against Al Sadd on March 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan centre-forward netted five times in the Amir Cup last season as Al Duhail exited in the semi-final stage.
  • Should Luis Castro’s men oust Al Sadd, they will meet the winner of the other semi-final clash between Al Gharafa-Al Wakrah match in the final on March 18 at the iconic Khalifa International Stadium, which is one of the venues for this year's World Cup.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga will hope to inspire his Al Duhail side when they travel to Jassim bin Hamad Stadium to face reigning champions Al Sadd in the Amir Cup semi-finals Monday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.