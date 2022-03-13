Can Michael Olunga guide Al Duhail to Amir Cup final?

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga will hope to inspire his Al Duhail side when they travel to Jassim bin Hamad Stadium to face reigning champions Al Sadd in the Amir Cup semi-finals Monday.

Although Olunga emerged the top scorer in the just concluded Qatar Stars League with 24 goals, he has not got on the scoresheet in the Cup competition this season.

He provided an assist for Almoez Ali in Al Duhail’s 4-2 victory over Al Khor 4-2 in the Round of 16 on February 15. Luis Castro’s men hammered Al Sailiya 4-1 in the quarter-final on March 6.

Al Duhail’s Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld said Sunday that they expect a tough match against Al Sadd.

“It will be a very difficult match because Al Sadd is a strong opponent. We managed to draw with them in the league. The match will be interesting,” added the former Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur man.

He noted that the Red Knights are able to defeat Al Sadd.

“There will be tremendous work for the Al Duhail defence to stop the danger of Al Sadd’s attackers. I am good at dealing with the big players. It’s for this reason that the club brought me and contracted me. In our role as defenders, we will help our attackers to get the desired result in this match,” he noted.

Olunga is one of the attackers that Al Duhail will bank on in their search for a trophy after two seasons of Al Sadd dominance.

The Kenyan centre-forward netted five times in the Amir Cup last season as Al Duhail exited in the semi-final stage.